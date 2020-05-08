Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyient shares plunge nearly 10 pc on poor Q4 results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:25 IST
Cyient shares plunge nearly 10 pc on poor Q4 results

Shares of IT firm Cyient on Friday tumbled nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a 74.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter. On the BSE, the stock settled at lower circuit value of Rs 208.55, down 9.99 per cent over previous close.

Shares of the IT firm plunged 9.99 per cent to close at Rs 208.50 on the NSE. Cyient on Thursday reported a 74.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.2 crore for March 2020 quarter.

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 176.8 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations also decreased 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,073.6 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,162.9 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

In dollar terms, net profit fell almost 76 per cent to USD 6.1 million, while revenue was lower by 9.7 per cent at USD 149.2 million in the said quarter over previous fiscal. For 2019-20, net profit slipped 28.4 per cent to Rs 342.5 crore, while revenue was lower by 4.1 per cent at Rs 4,427.4 crore.

"Our performance was below expectations both on revenue and margin terms, largely due to the impact of COVID which was significant on many parts of our business. Our revenue for the quarter stood at USD 149.2 mn, 3.8 per cent lower quarter-on-quarter in constant currency," Cyient MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi Supreme Court upholds ruling annulling Mutharika's election win

Malawis Supreme Court on Friday upheld an earlier court ruling that annulled President Peter Mutharikas election victory last year.The Constitutional Court cited widespread, systematic and grave irregularities when it annulled the vote that...

Virus lockdowns mute VE Day celebrations; US jobless to rise

European leaders held muted commemorations Friday to mark the end of World War II on the continent, as coronavirus lockdowns kept crowds from celebrating VE Day. Across the ocean, Americans awaited what is expected to be the worst set of un...

Soccer-Rules changed to allow up to five subs per team - FIFA

Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday.The change i...

Mumbai: 77 COVID-19 Arthur Road jail inmates shifted to Mahul

The 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jailin central Mumbai who tested positive for novel coronaviruswere on Friday shifted to a vacant building in Mahul insuburban Chembur to undergo quarantine, an official saidThe 77 had tested positive after com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020