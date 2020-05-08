Uber India to offer free rides to healthcare workers, govt officials of Chennai Corporation

Chennai, May 8 (PTI): Ride hailing major Uber India on Friday said it would offer free rides to healthcare workers and government officials of Greater Chennai Corporation engaged in COVID-19 related work under its UberMedic Service. The free rides worth Rs 25 lakh was part of Uber's global commitment to offer 10 million free rides.

Uber said it was already transporting frontline medical workers in over 35 hospitals across 23 cities under the UberMedic," Greater Chennai Corporation has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID19 across Chennai. We feel privileged to be supporting them in these challenging times," Uber India and South Asia, operations and head (cities), Director, Prabhjeet Singh said.

To ensure hygiene while transporting, the drivers of UberMedic were trained in safety procedures and also provided with personal protective equipment and disinfectants, it said.