Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paswan blames states for 'not doing enough' in free distribution of pulses under PDS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:03 IST
Paswan blames states for 'not doing enough' in free distribution of pulses under PDS

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday blamed that state governments are "not doing enough" in free distribution of pulses to households under the public distribution system to provide poor some relief during the COVID-19 crisis. Nearly a month's supply of pulses has already been dispatched to several states and union territories, but they have managed to distribute only 53,617 tonnes to ration card holders under the public distribution system (PDS), he said and urged them to speed up the process in the interest of poor people.

It may be noted that the government has decided to distribute free 1 kg pulses to each PDS householder for three months till June under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY) to ensure nutrition security of the poor during the lockdown period. "Distribution of pulses is the responsibility of the state governments. It has not been easy for us to get the raw pulses milled and transported to states/union territories (UTs) in these difficult times. States should also put extra efforts to ensure at least whatever pulses have been sent to them is distributed via PDS," Paswan told reporters. The monthly allocation of pulses is 1.95 lakh tonnes under the PMGAY. Of this, 1.81 lakh tonnes of pulses have already reached to states/union territories so far, out of which only 53,617 tonnes have been distributed to beneficiaries, he said. "There is enough pulses stock with the government. We are milling and providing it to states. Cannot states take the responsibility of distribution of pulses for three months at least? They cannot expect us to take care of distribution in states," Paswan said.

For instance, about 6,610 tonnes of pulses have been transported to Bihar which plans to distribute under PDS from May 9. The entire monthly requirement of 1,750 tonnes of pulses have been given to Delhi, while half of the quota of 15,419 tonnes have been given to Chhattisgarh, he added. "I have personally spoken to chief ministers and explained to them. We want states to distribute whatever has been sent so far. We have sped up the process, but states should also take some interest. They are not doing enough," Paswan said.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said buffer stocks of pulses, maintained by cooperative Nafed, are lying in different states, while mills are concentrated in some states. Getting pulses for milling and then supplying to consuming centres is a complex and dynamic process. Admitting an initial delay in milling, Cooperative Nafed Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Chadha said, however, things fell in place after the government eased lockdown rules and mills started operation.

"Milling process got streamlined after April 8 and we started dispatching pulses to states. About 2.63 lakh tonnes of pulses have been dispatched so far. The dispatching of pulses for May month distribution will begin soon," he said. There were a few complaints from states on the quality of pulses, but that has been resolved, he added. Currently, the government has about 14.48 lakh tonnes of pulses in its buffer, of which tur dal is about 5.50 lakh tonnes, urad 2.60 lakh tonnes, chana 2.72 lakh tonnes, moong 1.20 lakh tonnes and masur 0.84 lakh tonnes.

Nafed has been asked to continue maintaining a pulses buffer on behalf of the government. It has been mandated to procure 20 lakh tonnes of pulses at MSP this year. Already, it has purchased 3.5 lakh tonnes so far at minimum support price..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain: police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on Friday suspected of planning a terror attack in the name of the Islamic State group during Spains coronavirus crisis. Spains Civil Guard said that the arrest carried out in Barcelona was aided by th...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus deals U.S. job losses of 20.5 million, historic unemployment rate in April

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worlds biggest economy. The Labor De...

Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA

The railways has so far run 222 special trains to ferry over 2.5 lakh people, including migrant labourers, stranded in different of parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020