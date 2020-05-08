Hexaware launches solution for COVID-19 quarantine zone care

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Friday said it has developed a cloud-based quarantine zone care management software solution and mobile app called 'KareRing'. This application provides institutional care providers with a care management dashboard, quarantine zone tracking and reporting facility.

"Healthcare organisations, community hospitals, governments, NGOs, law enforcers, communities, enterprises and care providers can use the 'KareRing' app to not only manage and limit the outbreak but also provide timely care management to those in quarantine," a statement said. Using the dashboard, care providers can authenticate and onboard personnel, ensure timely care through voice and text alerts, identify clusters and control breach scenarios through geo-tracking, it added. The to-be-quarantined user is required to download the app on his Android or iOS mobile device for smooth tracking and health management. "Our experts have developed this application in no time, fully understanding its importance and pressing need. It is always our endeavour to build robust technology solutions and experiences for the well-being of our communities at large," Hexaware Technologies CEO and Executive Director R Srikrishna said.

The statement noted that 'KareRing' adheres to standards like data encryption, and advanced tracking technology increases accuracy by using other sensory data. "The app leverages AI-powered global identity verification to authenticate users' identity before onboarding them and uses data analytics and intelligence techniques to visualise user data. An inbuilt, WHO-compliant bot is used for user self-health assessment," it added. The app also has a functionality for healthcare organisations to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine under trial..