Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hexaware launches solution for COVID-19 quarantine zone care

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:58 IST
Hexaware launches solution for COVID-19 quarantine zone care

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Friday said it has developed a cloud-based quarantine zone care management software solution and mobile app called 'KareRing'. This application provides institutional care providers with a care management dashboard, quarantine zone tracking and reporting facility.

"Healthcare organisations, community hospitals, governments, NGOs, law enforcers, communities, enterprises and care providers can use the 'KareRing' app to not only manage and limit the outbreak but also provide timely care management to those in quarantine," a statement said. Using the dashboard, care providers can authenticate and onboard personnel, ensure timely care through voice and text alerts, identify clusters and control breach scenarios through geo-tracking, it added. The to-be-quarantined user is required to download the app on his Android or iOS mobile device for smooth tracking and health management. "Our experts have developed this application in no time, fully understanding its importance and pressing need. It is always our endeavour to build robust technology solutions and experiences for the well-being of our communities at large," Hexaware Technologies CEO and Executive Director R Srikrishna said.

The statement noted that 'KareRing' adheres to standards like data encryption, and advanced tracking technology increases accuracy by using other sensory data. "The app leverages AI-powered global identity verification to authenticate users' identity before onboarding them and uses data analytics and intelligence techniques to visualise user data. An inbuilt, WHO-compliant bot is used for user self-health assessment," it added. The app also has a functionality for healthcare organisations to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine under trial..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico car exports, production nosedive amid coronavirus crisis

Mexico auto production and exports plummeted in April, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles. Production plung...

Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing face masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Trump, asked whether those who...

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed new BMC commissioner

In a major development amid rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, chief of the citys civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC was replaced on Friday. Iqbal Singh Chahal has been appointed as the new commissioner of Brihanmumbai Mu...

74 cases registered, over 2,100 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Over 70 cases were registered and 2,193 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police saidAccording to the data shared by the police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020