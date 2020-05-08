Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's forex reserves up USD 1.62 mn at USD 481.08 bn

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:08 IST
India's forex reserves up USD 1.62 mn at USD 481.08 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.622 million to USD 481.078 billion in the week to May 1, due to rise in the foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by USD 113 million to USD 479.455 billion.

The forex reserves had touched a life-time high of USD 487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by USD 5.69 billion. During FY20, the country's foreign exchange reserves had risen by almost USD 62 billion.   In the reporting week ended May 1, 2020, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, rose by USD 1.752 billion to USD 443.316 billion. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves declined by USD 623 million to USD 32.277 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 5 million to USD 1.426 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also rose by USD 489 million to USD 4.059 billion during the reporting week, the data showed..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Museum Kolkata sealed after CISF personnel dies of COVID-19

The Indian Museum in Kolkata was sealed on Friday after a CISF officer posted there succumbed to COVID-19, an official said. Thirty-three CISF personnel deployed at the gallerys security unit have been asked to self-quarantine, Indian Museu...

Gujarat: Man thrashes migrant over train tickets

A man was arrested in Surat city of Gujarat on Friday for allegedly beating up a migrant from Jharkhand over booking of train tickets. While opposition Congress claimed that accused Rajesh Verma is a BJP worker, the ruling party denied it.A...

COVID-19: 21 Testing labs operating in Nigeria as Ministry works to drive up demand

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Esagie Ehanire has revealed that 21 Testing Laboratories are now operational nationwide as his Ministry works to drive up demand.The Laboratories in Kano were directed to work in shifts, to reduce the t...

Mexico car exports, production nosedive amid coronavirus crisis

Mexico auto production and exports plummeted in April, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles. Production plung...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020