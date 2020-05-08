Now, 8 labs approved for testing prototype samples of PPE coveralls: Govt

The government on Friday said that eight laboratories have now been approved for testing of personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls required for protection from COVID-19. The laboratories include South India Textiles Research Association (SITRA), Coimbatore; DRDO-INMAS, New Delhi; Heavy Vehicle Factory, Chennai; Small Arms Factory, Kanpur; Ordnance Factory, Kanpur; Ordnance Factory, Muradnagar; Ordnance Factory, Ambernath; Metal & Steel Factory, Ishapore. They have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)

The tests are conducted conforming with the technical requirements issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on March 2, 2020. On April 6, 2020, the Ministry of Textiles issued detailed procedure for issue of Unique Certification Code (UCC) for each passed prototype sample from the manufacturers of the PPE coveralls. These procedures were further rationalised by the Ministry of Textiles on April 22, an official statement said. The UCC refers to each prototype sample submitted by the manufacturer and is required to be embossed on each manufactured coverall along with the name of the manufacturer, date of manufacture and name of the client. This procedure has been fully implemented in respect of procurement by HLL Lifecare Limited, which is the procurement agency for the hospitals and healthcare organisations under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.