Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoooFarm Wins Start-up India's Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:56 IST
MoooFarm Wins Start-up India's Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge

Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Start-up India along with the Department of Animal Husbandry announced the Animal Husbandry Start-up Grand challenge on Sep 2019. The challenge, launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Mathura on 11th Sep last year, saw India’s most promising dairy start-ups participating in the challenge

A total of 157 entries were received and were scrutinized by Start-up India experts, AH Department experts and shortlisted finalists then presented to a jury of Senior Officials. The winners were congratulated by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Shri Giriraj Singh through a Video Conferencing Ceremony on Friday, May 8th 2020 evening. MoS (Fisheries & AHD) Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Secretary (AHD) Shri Atul Chaturvedi were also present on the occasion. The Challenge categorized the animal husbandry ecosystem issues into 6 categories. MoooFarm, an innovative agri-tech start-up bagged 1st prize for solving the Problem Statement-Ecommerce Solutions and won a cash prize of Rs. 10 Lacs for building innovative solutions to provide advisory services to the dairy farmers across the country. There were total 44 finalists in this category fighting for the position. Apart from the prize money; mentorship support, master classes and Incubation support will also be provided to the winners as told by Joint Secretary Shri Mihir Singh Jee. MoooFarm is an agri-tech company that combines extension and technology to provide last-mile advisory support to the farmers at the right time, hence saving the farmers and their cattle from issues arising out of delay in addressing them timely. Farmers can connect via voice/video call with a network of qualified and experienced veterinarians using MoooFarm’s mobile application, which is available on Play Store. This has been exceptionally beneficial during these times of COVID-19 Lockdown as farmers are enquiring on cattle-health related problems and getting immediate advisory/solutions. To further support the farmers, MoooFarm also launched a toll-free number 18001237978 and has already provided more than 15000 minutes of free on-call advisory to farmers. “About 70% of calls are related to cattle health, disease and treatment which clearly tells that E-Vet is the need of the hour,” says Param Singh Founder MoooFarm. “MoooFarm plans to use this money to further build its emerging technologies in order to disrupt the dairy industry and bring in White Tech revolution in India,” adds Param Singh. MoooFarm is also creating a machine learning engine which would be able to give varied solution recommendations to farmers based on inputs pertaining to their cattle and dairy farm. MoooFarm also won an award from World Bank group in 2019 for their unique solution of ’Facial Recognition of cattle’ and is extensively working on this breakthrough technology. All these technologies will reach each and every small-holder farmer via MoooFarm’s mobile based application and its network of Village level Entrepreneurs in a phased-out manner. Image: Co-founder Aashna Singh, Founder Param Singh - MoooFarm PWRPWR

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand today

Uttarakhand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67 so far.According to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand Health Department, Four new COVID-19 positive cases have ...

‘The Equalizer’, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV reboots greenlit at CBS

CBS network has given straight-to-season orders to TV spin-offs based on movies The Equalizer and Silence of the Lambs. The Silence of the Lambs series, titled Clarice, features Pretty Little Liars actor Rebecca Breeds as FBI agent Clarice ...

Egypt's president expands powers, citing virus outbreak

Egypts President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday approved amendments to the countrys state of emergency that grant him and security agencies additional powers, which the government says are needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. An in...

76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 3,655

Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the states infection count to 3,655. The state has so far reported 103 deathsAmong the fresh cases, the maximum 23 were reported from Udaipur, followed by Jaipur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020