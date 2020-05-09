West Bengal circle highest grosser in small savings during lockdown

The West Bengal circle has emerged the highest grosser in small savings mobilisation during the ongoing lockdown in the country, an official of the postal department said on Saturday. The West Bengal circle also includes Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar.

"In this country during the lockdown period which is continuing, the West Bengal circle is the highest grosser in terms of small savings mobilisation", acting Chief Post Master General (CPMG) Niraj Kumar said. He said only in one day on May six, the circle grossed Rs 361.25 crore only from post offices (PO) which are run on CBS platform.

Kumar said the main reason behind this is post offices having CBS are able to carry out transactions which are centrally monitored by the circle team and ably supported by required technical support. Even last year, the West Bengal circle recorded highest growth in the postal financial services in the country, he told PTI.

This performance has also been a result of small savings agents who mobilise money also from the rural areas using hand-held devices. Last fiscal, the circle mobilised Rs 792 crore from small savings and cash certificates, Kumar said, adding that the target for the current fiscal has not been released yet.

Regarding India Post Payments Bank, operated by the postal department, he said account opening has been the highest in West Bengal during the lockdown..