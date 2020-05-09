Left Menu
Senco Gold reopens 11 stores in 4 states with all safety measures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:30 IST
On safety measures to be followed at stores, the company said it will ensure delivery of sterilised and sanitised jewellery to customers. Image Credit: ANI

Retail jewellery chain Senco Gold and Diamonds on Saturday said it has reopened 11 stores in green and orange zones in four states -- West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Karnataka -- after getting the clearance from authorities. Further, the company plans to start operations across all locations in a phased manner after getting clearance from the concerned government authorities, it said and added that the company will follow all safety measures while reopening the stores.

Commenting on the development, Senco Gold and Diamonds Executive Director Suvankar Sen, in a statement, said that the company will ensure contact-less shopping experience by using new-age technology and emphasising on digital payments. On safety measures to be followed at stores, the company said it will ensure delivery of sterilised and sanitised jewellery to customers. The company will also ensure the sanitisation of jewellery after every display to customers. To provide 'contactless experience' to customers, the company has installed a "virtual jewellery trial room" at selected stores. Customers can try out the jewellery virtually while choosing from multiple options. Senco Gold and Diamonds is encouraging customers on digital payment. Post payment, the cards will also be sanitised with customer's approval.

Besides, the company will regularly check the temperature of employees and customers at the entry gate and sanitise the entire store including lifts at standard intervals. The staff will wear hand gloves, face masks and head shields while assisting customers in maintaining social distancing norms.

The company is also suggesting customers do the first round of selection with the help of e-catalogue prior to visiting the store.

