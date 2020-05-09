Left Menu
South Korean electronics major Samsung on Saturday said it has extended its pre-book offers on TVs and home appliances to till the end of the lockdown on May 17 for deliveries later on. Through its 'Stay Home, Stay Happy' pre-book offer, orders will be received online and delivery will be carried out by the nearest Samsung authorised retailer, the company said in a statement.

The company, which has earlier this week announced pre-book offers, said out of the total orders received so far, 37 per cent are for refrigerators, followed by demand for televisions at 21 per cent. Orders for microwaves, ACs and washing machines stood at 17 per cent, 12 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, it added. ****** ****** Okaya joins 'Charging Interface Initiative' to promote e-mobility * Power back-up equipment maker Okaya Power on Saturday said it has joined 'Charging Interface Initiative' to support combined charging system and promote electric mobility.

Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN E.V) is an open coalition of world-class firms within the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the company said in a statement. As part of the initiative, Okaya will set up combined charging infrastructure for e-vehicles at various locations in India.

