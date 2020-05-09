Ferry boat services resume in Brahmaputra

The ferry boat services have re-started from May 7 at the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati even as the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues. The boat services have been started in order to facilitate the movement of people and transportation of goods. The services were closed till now due to the nationwide lockdown.

Only 50 per cent of the people as compared to full strength earlier are allowed on the boats. Those without face masks aren't given tickets. "The services were closed since the lockdown was imposed, they opened on May 7 following government guidelines. We have been asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks at all times and keep hand washes or sanitisers," said Dilip Kumar Ghosh from Inland Water Transport Department.

"We also check the temperatures of people and don't give tickets to those without masks. Only 50 per cent people are allowed," added Ghosh. While people welcome the government's decision to start ferry services, some complain that social distancing norms are being flouted.

"The services are good for the native population, but we are facing problems in maintaining social distancing as people are not paying enough attention. Social distancing is very important, as you can see cases have been found in Guwahati as well," said Hemonta Bora, a passenger. "CM has said that people should maintain at least 6 ft distance, but one can only see around 1.5 ft distancing," added Bora. (ANI)