Quarantine facilities arranged in city for NRIs

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-05-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 12:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has made arrangements to quarantine non- resident citizens arriving here by flights from various countries amid the COVID-19 crisis. The first repatriation flight from Dubai carrying 170 passengers is expected to land at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,000 rooms at lodges, hostels, and service apartments have been kept ready as quarantine facilities for the NRIs. The authorities have reserved rooms in 18 hotels, lodges, and six hostels for the mandated two-week quarantine.

The returnees will be given the option of staying either at hotels or in government facilities, sources said. All the quarantine facilities will have the services of doctors to monitor the health of those coming from abroad.

Around 3,000 Indian citizens have sought repatriation to DK and Udupi districts from different countries, sources said. Some of them will arrive in ships once the services are started to the New Mangalore Port.

Only people belonging to DK district will be quarantined here, while those from Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts, and Kasaragod in Kerala will be sent to their respective destinations.

