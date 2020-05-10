Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 provides opportunities for domestic solar module manufacturing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:38 IST
COVID-19 provides opportunities for domestic solar module manufacturing

The supply disruption from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in domestic solar capacity addition offer a golden opportunity to ramp up local manufacturing of solar modules and cells, according to industry experts. However, the industry feels there is an urgent need for a national vision policy for local solar modules manufacturing as well as ancillary products, in line of solar power generation target of 100 gw by 2022 under National Solar Mission.

Till 2011, India controlled 70-80 per cent of global supplies of solar modules, but today the opposite is the case, as 80-90 per cent of modules are imported, as domestic modules are not cost-effective. "The COVID pandemic is a wake-up call for us. We must focus on domestic manufacturing but for that to happen we need a long-term business proposition.

"We've world-class technology, but we don't have scale like China. For manufacturing to succeed, we need a policy framework that ensures long term off-takes at sustainable prices," Tata Power Solar managing director and chief executive Ashish Khanna told PTI. Vikram Solar chief executive Saibaba Vutukuri also underlines the need to focus on local manufacturing.

"The vision of 100 gw solar capacity by 2022 is fantastic and can be achieved. But to meet the target, there is a need to push local manufacturing so that our dependence on imports comes down," Vutukuri said. Noting that till 2011 India was one of the largest exporters of the best-in-class modules, he said with a strong policy push we can reclaim that position again and we need to learn a lesson or two from China in building scale.

"Realising the huge potential, China changed its focus from generation to manufacturing of solar modules and set up large plants that offered them economies of scale, helping it lower the cost and capture global market," he said. Chinese government also helped companies with heavy subsidies, which helped them kill competition without much efforts and capture markets that were dominated by India till then, Vutukuri added.

Currently, India has an installed solar generation capacity of 34 gw, while the installed module capacity is only 10-11 gw. Domestic manufacturers, including Bhel, Tata Solar, Moser Baer, Indosolar and Lanco, were the pioneers of the industry. However, over the years, due to stiff competition from China some of them could not sustain and some of them are fighting bankruptcy now.

New & Renewable Energy secretary Anand Kumar recently called for increased domestic manufacturing capacity to ensure energy security. "Till now we’ve been manufacturing cells, modules, ingots and wafers. But now, we need to go beyond and start manufacturing other ancillary equipment like back-sheets, glass, inverters, transformers, cables etc so that we have an entire manufacturing ecosystem for renewable energy," Kumar had said.

To offer a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers, the government had slapped safeguard duty on imports in 2018 and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade is now looking at whether to continue with the duty or not after July, when the high duty regime is supposed to end. The Budget 2021 has imposed a 20 per cent basic customs duty on imported solar cells and modules. But, industry leaders say there is no clarity new customs duty as of now.

According to the data from industry tracker Mercom, as of December 2019, Chinese firm Trina Solar was the leading module supplier in India in terms of volume. Chinese firm GCL System Integration Technology is reportedly planning a 60-gw module factory at Hefei in the Anhui province, adding 15 gw each year to 2023.

"If such plants actually comes up then that will be the biggest challenge for us. If they start dumping this capacity into our market, domestic module manufacturing will become unsustainable," Vutukuri said. Many domestic manufacturers are willing to increase their capacities, but all they need is strong support from the government, concludes the Tata Solar chief.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Andrew Scott says he did ‘Fleabag’ as he was searching for something that wasn’t ‘villanious’

British actor Andrew Scott says his Hot Priest in Fleabag was a result of his quest to break away from the image of a bad guy, which he attained after working in James Bond movie Spectre and playing Jim Moriarty in Sherlock seriesScotts Hot...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Players need to be disciplined in virus plan says Bundesliga chief

Each individual players behavior will be crucial until the end of the season, the medical head of the Bundesliga and UEFAs efforts to restart the game across the continent warned on Sunday.Tim Meyer, the head of the Bundesligas new coronavi...

COVID-19: Abu Dhabi temple to host online prayer meeting on May 14

The Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Temple will participate in the Prayers for Humanity initiative called by the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity on May 14 to unite the people in the fight against coronavirus. Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dh...

Maha CM wants MLC polls unopposed:Raut on 'extra' Cong nominee

A day after the ruling Congress announced its second nominee for the May 21 election to nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has conveyed the polls should be unopposed, senior Shiv Sena leader S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020