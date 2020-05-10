Nafed procures pulses, oilseeds at support price amid lockdown

Cooperative Nafed is procuring pulses and oilseeds from farmers at support price during the current lockdown, the government said on Sunday. "2.74 Lakh tonnes gram (chana) has been procured from 9 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," the agriculture ministry said in a statement. That apart, Nafed has bought 3.40 lakh tonnes of mustard from 5 states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana. Around 1,700 tonnes of sunflower has been procured from Telangana.

In pulses, 1.71 lakh tonnes toor (arhar) has been procured from 8 states - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha. The Union Agriculture Ministry said it is taking several measures to facilitate farmers and farming activities at field level during the lockdown.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is regularly monitoring the situation. Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains. It mainly purchases wheat and paddy from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) for maintaining the central buffer stock.

Nafed procures pulses and oilseeds from farmers on behalf of the government. Regarding sowing area coverage of summer crops, the ministry said that paddy has been sown in about 34.87 lakh hectare area as compared to 25.29 lakh hectare during the corresponding period previous year.

About 10.35 lakh hectare area has been sown under pulses as compared to 5.92 lakh hectare during the same period last year. The area under coverage for coarse cereals rose to about 9.57 lakh hectare as against 6.20 lakh hectare.

Sowing of oilseeds has been completed in about 9.17 lakh hectare area from 7.09 lakh hectare..