Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks rise as more nations look to ease lockdowns

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:36 IST
Hong Kong stocks rise as more nations look to ease lockdowns

Hong Kong shares tracked Wall Street higher on Monday, on course for their best session since April 7, as more countries looked to restart their economies.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.75% to 10,041.16 by the midday break, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.97% at 24,706.50. ** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.13% at 2,899.01.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.21%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.34%, the consumer staples sector down 0.58%, the real estate index up 0.13% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.38%. ** Millions of French people are set to cautiously emerge from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns on Monday, as countries across Europe ease restrictions.

** The disparate situation between the market and the economic readings on hand appears to have extended through last week with the continued hopes for speedy recovery alongside reopening, Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG, said in a note. ** China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on May 10, marking the highest daily increase since April 28.

** The country's central bank on Sunday signalled more policy support for the economy and said it lowered interest rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) in April. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.05% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.91%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.24% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.56%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0811 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 7.0749.

** As of 0406 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.81% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Gateway Distriparks calls off stake sale in Snowman Logistics

Gateway Distriparks Ltd GDL has terminated a share purchase agreement to sell its entire stake of 40.25 per cent in Snowman Logistics to Adani Logistics for a consideration of Rs 295.92 crore. Snowman is the largest cold chain provider in I...

Men's blood contains greater concentrations of enzyme that helps COVID-19 infect cells

Evidence from a large study of several thousand patients shows that men have higher concentrations of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 ACE2 in their blood than women. Since ACE2 enables the coronavirus to infect healthy cells, this may help ...

Unbxd Recognised by Gartner in The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2020

SAN MATEO, California, May 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution marks its entry into 2020 with recognition in the Gartner report titled The Gartner Digital Commerce...

Cooperate with Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains, facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers: Union Home Secy to state Chief Secy's

Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020