Inox Wind signs pact for 250 MW project with Continuum Power Trading

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Monday it has signed definitive agreements with Continuum Power Trading to supply, erect and commission 250 megawatts of wind power projects.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:59 IST
The company's manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum.. Image Credit: ANI

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Monday it has signed definitive agreements with Continuum Power Trading to supply, erect and commission 250 megawatts of wind power projects. The projects will be executed in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW comprising of a mix of 2 MW (113-metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92-metre hub height) and 3 MW (145-metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 120-metre hub height) turbines.

Post receipt of certain advances, Inox Wind has started execution of the first phase of the project comprising of 126 MW which is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of FY 2021 at Dayapar in Bhuj district of Gujarat on a turnkey basis. As part of the turnkey order, Inox Wind will provide Continuum Power with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long-term operations and maintenance services.

Common Infrastructure such as 220 KV pooling substation at Dayapar, 220 KV Bay at PGCIL Nirona End, 220 KV transmission line for 72 km is already ready and the project will be executed on a plug-and-play basis. Besides manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generator systems, Inox Wind offers services including wind resource assessment, site acquisition, infrastructure development, erection and commissioning, and long-term operation and maintenance of power projects.

The company's manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum. At 10:45 am, Inox Wind was trading 3.73 per cent higher at Rs 25 per share. (ANI)

