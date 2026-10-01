Pentagon creates 'Autowarcom' to expand AI and drone capabilities

US ‌Defense ​Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced the creation of a new military command that would be dedicated to building and providing autonomous and robotic capabilities across the US military. The command, which Hegseth said would be called "Autonomous Warfare Command," ‌highlights the rapidly changing nature of warfare and the need to make progress on systems like drones and the use of artificial intelligence.

Creating a new command is not common — the last one was US Space Command in 2019 — and the move reflects the Pentagon's push to shift from costly conventional weapons ‌platforms to cheaper, AI-driven autonomous systems that have proved decisive in recent conflicts. Speaking in front of hundreds of junior officers and enlisted personnel at Quantico, ‌Virginia, in a speech peppered with attacks on the media, Hegseth said the command would be led by a four-star officer.

"The pace of war is changing faster than the process to support it," Hegseth said in a speech called the "State of the Force," in which he announced other changes, including the creation of the office of religious affairs. "Cheap compute, superintelligence, and ⁠advanced commercial manufacturing ​have enabled the proliferation of low-cost, high-precision ⁠strike," Hegseth added.

The US military currently has 11 combatant commands, which are responsible for different parts of the world and specific tasks. EXPERTS WARN OF AI RISKS

Experts have expressed fears over ⁠the potential for unchecked AI development and technology rivalries that could further heighten risks across the global security environment. Both China and the US — the two major drivers ​of cutting-edge AI development and its global adoption — have been at loggerheads over AI policies and industry practices. Security experts from both countries have ⁠called for guardrails and consensus-building regarding AI in military systems, including nuclear weapons.

The United States has long relied on its vast military budget to field some of the world's most expensive weapons systems. ⁠But ​there is an increasing realization within the Pentagon that this is not sustainable. "Today we need both quality and quantity," Hegseth said.

WAR IN UKRAINE ILLUSTRATES DRONE WARFARE The technology of war has evolved rapidly in recent years, a shift starkly illustrated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

What began as ⁠a conflict dominated by tanks and artillery has increasingly become a drone war. Outgunned in conventional armor and aircraft, Ukraine turned to inexpensive unmanned systems for ⁠reconnaissance and attack. Drones are estimated to ⁠account for about 70% of Russian casualties, enabling strikes to be carried out remotely and reducing the risk to pilots and aircrews.

The Pentagon has in recent years made some progress, including the creation of a task force — ‌Joint Interagency Task Force 401 — ‌that is focused on countering drones.