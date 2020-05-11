Left Menu
BSE StAR MF contributes 61 pc of industry's net equity inflow in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:03 IST
Mutual funds distributor platform BSE StAR MF contributed Rs 3,806 crore as net equity inflow in April, which is 61 per cent of the MF industry's total Rs 6,212 crore, the exchange said on Monday. In 2019-20, the platform contributed Rs 56,038 crore as net equity inflow, which is 66 per cent of the mutual fund (MF) industry's net inflow of Rs 83,781 crore, the BSE said in a statement.

It processed over 63.17 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 37,200 crore in April despite the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic as it helped AMCs, members and their clients in smooth paperless transactions. Overall, the platform achieved 5.75 crore transactions in financial year 2019-20.

The platform registered 2.54 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 60 crore last month. At present, total SIP book size stands at 39.54 lakh amounting to Rs 1,180 crore. BSE StAR MF App (StAR MF Mobility) has processed over 4.47 lakh transactions since its launch in May 2019, amounting to over Rs 3,561 crore.

The app was launched to help distributors and independent financial advisors register clients on real-time basis and execute paperless transactions..

