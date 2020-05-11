Left Menu
Bengaluru airport voted as best regional airport in India & Central Asia

Updated: 11-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:25 IST
Bangaluru's Kempegowda International Airport said on Monday it was voted by customers as the best regional airport in India & Central Asia for the third time in four years at the 2020 World Airport Awards. For an 11-year old airport, it's a remarkable achievement, said MD and CEO of BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited), Hari K Marar.

"This award reaffirms our commitment to provide a world-class experience for our travelers at BLR Airport with a slew of pioneering technology and sustainability initiatives," he was quoted as saying in a BIAL statement. "At a time like this, when our industry is facing such challenges, this award has rejuvenated the morale of the team at BLR Airport," Marar added.

According to the statement, the World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input, it added.

The Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the six-month survey period. The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators (from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate), BIAL said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI.

