Refined soya oil futures gain on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 10.8 to Rs 788.6 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets driven by a firm trend in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 10.8, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 788.6 per 10 kg in 23,455 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for June delivery rose by Rs 10.2, or 1.36 per cent, to Rs 759 per 10 kg in 16,335 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market. PTI SRS RUJ RUJ