Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ind-Ra sees jewellery sales declining 25 pc in FY21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:52 IST
COVID-19: Ind-Ra sees jewellery sales declining 25 pc in FY21

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday said it expects jewellery sales to decline by 25 per cent in 2020-21 (April-March) on account of over 40 days of lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic and overall reduction in disposable income. Jewellery demand, which is primarily driven by marriage season and a couple of festivals in the first quarter, has been significantly washed out due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Ind-Ra said in a report.

The demand for retail jewellery will remain muted in 1HFY21 (April-September), however, a sharp recovery is expected in the third quarter of FY21 (October-December) due to the festive and wedding season. Gold jewellery demand had already slowed down in FY20 in terms of tonnage and revenue due to the economic slowdown and increased gold prices, it said.

The possibility of a recovery of demand in FY21 has been derailed by the COVID-19 led lockdown and the subsequent continued economic slowdown in the country, it added. Ind-Ra already has revised its FY21 GDP growth twice since January 2020 to 1.9 per cent, and a further downward revision is possible if the pandemic continues to evolve, it said.

This can have a prolonged negative impact on gold demand because of the possibility of a further reduction in the overall discretionary spend. As a result, Ind-Ra said, there is likely to be an overall 25 per cent year-on-year decline in retail jewellery revenues in this financial year.

However, business from rural areas and weddings may remain resilient, it said, adding that from the fourth quarter of FY21 (January-March), sales are likely to improve due to the base effect and expected normalisation in economic activities. However, any further lockdown and prolonged impact of COVID-19 will lead to a further downward revision of estimates, it added.

The volatility in gold prices is also expected to hurt consumer sentiments, the report said. In FY20, gold prices soared amid the worsening US-China trade war and interest rate cuts by various central banks worldwide.

In FY21 till date, gold prices have remained high, amid the COVID-19 outbreak and its adverse impact on economic activity and global markets, it said. Investors across the world are fleeing to safer investments including gold, Ind-Ra said, adding that domestic jewellery and gold consumer demand is dependent on a specific budget, thus rising gold prices will have a negative impact on the overall demand in the short term.

Additionally, it said the share of old gold purchases as a percentage of total purchases by jewellers could increase from around 35 per cent for large organised jewellers. Thus, the total gold import of India, which is primarily driven by jewellery demand, is also likely to drop to a decade-low in FY21.

In the long-term, however, Ind-Ra believes that jewellery demand will be supported by the rise in savings at the hand of salaried middle-class and upper-middle class end-users due to postponement of purchases and cancellation of travel or tourism plans among other reasons. However, it remains to be seen whether such savings would add to jewellery demand in 2HFY21 (October-March) or will be used in compensating loss of income or saved for emergency situations, it said.

The overall long-term demand outlook remains upbeat because gold remains to be an attractive investment destination, it said. The industry is expected to bounce back after FY21 with increasing gold rates and continued attraction to gold jewellery due to traditional factors, it added. PTI SM RVK

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Need to prepare for recovery using self-reliance as new mantra: Dr Harsh Vardhan

The Union Minister of Science Technology, Earth Sciences and Health Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan said today that Indias fight against the Covid-19 is moving fast ahead strongly and steadily. He was addressing a Digital Conference, RE-...

Easing COVID-19 restrictions to boost Australian economy by $6 bln a month - Treasurer

Once Australia removes most social distancing restrictions by July, its economy will be boosted by A9.4 billion 6.15 billion each month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Tuesday in a speech updating lawmakers on his budget planning.Aus...

WRAPUP 1-Germany surge sounds coronavirus alarm as world takes steps to reopen

Germany reported on Monday that new coronavirus infections were accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown, news that sounded a global alarm even as businesses opened from Paris hair salons to Shanghai Disneyland. Ger...

Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 6 pc  

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Monday jumped over 6 per cent after the company said it has resumed operations across 1,500 touch-points, including authorised dealerships, across the country. On the BSE, the scrip climbed 6.29 per cent to close ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020