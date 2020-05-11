Left Menu
CMS IT Services launches Defensible Cybersecurity - A new approach for the Post-COVID-19 era

CMS IT Services a leading provider of Managed Services and Systems Integrator Services, today unveiled its Defensible Cybersecurity Framework that takes a fresh approach to Enterprise Cybersecurity in the new post-COVID-19 environment.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:09 IST
CMS IT Services. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/ NewsVoir): CMS IT Services a leading provider of Managed Services and Systems Integrator Services, today unveiled its Defensible Cybersecurity Framework that takes a fresh approach to Enterprise Cybersecurity in the new post-COVID-19 environment. The Defensible Cybersecurity Framework encompasses three solution portfolios of Protect, Detect, and Respond and a state-of-the-art Integrated Cybersecurity Command Centre (i3C) committed to supporting enterprises.

The Protect portfolio designs and creates strong defences in identities, at the end points, on the edge, in computing infrastructure and in systems, using traditional and next-generation techniques. The Detect portfolio determines security breaches in real-time and manages malware, unpatched systems, and identifies cybersecurity risks. The Respond portfolio helps enterprises to address cybersecurity threats through streamlined cybersecurity command and automated procedures. The 200-seater Integrated Cybersecurity Command Centre (i3C) harnesses these frameworks to provide a holistic cybersecurity approach for enterprises on cloud, private cloud, and on-premise. The state-of-the-art i3C provides the ready capability for enterprises to swiftly achieve a best-in-class cybersecurity posture.

"The Defensible Cybersecurity Framework responds to transformed cybersecurity requirements in the post-COVID-19 era, delivering ready capability to rapidly secure client operations. CMS IT has made deep investments in the domain to support enterprises across India keeping in view the need for agility and market-led cost structures," said Agnidipta Sarkar, EVP, CMS IT, while speaking at the occasion. "The Defensible Cybersecurity Framework includes deep threat intelligence, industry expertise, automation-driven CyberSecOps, AI, and Analytics. Our approach will allow enterprises to align their cybersecurity program design to business needs by establishing defensible cyberspaces and focus energies towards securing critical information infrastructures," added Agnidipta Sarkar, Director Cybersecurity.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

