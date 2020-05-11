Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC SecuritiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:26 IST
Spot gold markets remained shut on Monday due to lockdown in the country, according to HDFC Securities
In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,706 per ounce and silver at USD 15.51 per ounce
"Gold prices traded strong above higher USD 1,700 on worries over second wave of COVID-19 cases in China and South Korea. The rise in cases have raised expectations of further stimulus packages," it said.
