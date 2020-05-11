Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piaggio resumes manufacturing activities at Baramati facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:32 IST
Piaggio resumes manufacturing activities at Baramati facility

Italian two and three-wheeler maker Piaggio Vehicles on Monday said it has resumed operations at its Baramati (Maharashtra) facility, which houses three plants, after receiving permission from the government. The company, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, said the facilities have become operational in compliance with government directions.

"All three plants – commercial vehicle (CV), two wheeler and engine have started operations in a phased manner prioritising safety as per the government directives," Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a statement. The company has also opened six regional offices across the country as per the directions of the local authorities, it added.

Besides, nationwide reopening of dealerships has also started, PVPL said. Around 135 commercial vehicle dealerships and 65 two-wheeler showrooms have reopened, it added.

"We are taking all the necessary precautions which are required for the safety and well-being of our employees at the factories. Along with norms of social distancing, sanitizing, we are ensuring all guidelines are followed for the health and safety of our workforce while we get back to business & extend the required service to our customers," PVPL MD and CEO Diego Graffi said. Besides, PVPL is also tracking the health of its employees on a daily basis as per the government's safety guidelines, the company said The company plans to ramp up gradually, with a minimum workforce of essential employees to start with before moving to full capacity, PVPL said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities at loss of words over German national living at Delhi airport since lockdown imposition

By Ashoke Raj A German national has been living in the international transit area at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here for almost 54 days after he got stuck due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.The authorities concerned ha...

COVID-19:Plea in HC against Centre, AAP govt decision to freeze DA

A plea was moved on Monday in the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre and AAP governments decision to freeze dearness allowance DA of public servants and pensioners in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The petition has contended that the d...

Man held for burning alive parents, siblings in Pakistan

Police in Pakistans Punjab province have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly burning alive five members of his family, including his parents, as he was angry with his father for scolding him. The incident occurred in Daska city, some 1...

Notwithstanding COVID-19 risk, BRO restores Razdan, Zojila passes ahead of schedule

The Border Roads Organisation opened the Zojila and Razdan passes on the Srinagar-Leh and Bandipora-Gurez highways, respectively for traffic this year, ahead of schedule, despite the risk of COVID-19 prevailing over the world, officials sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020