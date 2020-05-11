Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi takes charge as MNRE Secretary 

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi has assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), the ministry said on Monday. Chaturvedi is a 1987 batch IAS officer and belongs to Jharkhand cadre. "Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi (IAS) today assumed charge as new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy," MNRE said in a statement.

He succeeds Anand Kumar, who earlier took charge as Secretary in Ministry of Culture, the statement said. After formally taking over, Chaturvedi met senior officers of the ministry and took stock of the work and issues before the ministry.

Prior to this appointment, Chaturvedi was serving as Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary (Climate Change Department) of the Ministry of Climate Change Department, Environment & Forest, Government of Jharkhand. He has worked in Government of Jharkhand and Government of India at various positions, including field and policy level.

He has also worked as a Joint Secretary or equivalent in PMO, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry Of Finance. He has extensive experience of working in other departments like Planning Commission, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the statement said. Chaturvedi has also undergone training in financial management, community mobilisation and participatory management techniques, the ministry added.