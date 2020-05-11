Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five years since launch, Atal Pension scheme garners over 2.2 cr subscribers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:45 IST
Five years since launch, Atal Pension scheme garners over 2.2 cr subscribers

Government's flagship pension scheme Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has garnered over 2.2 crore subscribers since its launch five years ago, the PFRDA on Monday said. The scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, 2015, primarily targets those working in the unorganised sector.

"The journey of APY over these five years has been phenomenal and as on 9th May 2020, the total enrolment under the scheme stood at 2,23,54,028," said the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA). During the first two years, almost 50 lakh subscribers were enrolled which doubled to 100 lakh in the third year and the milestone of 1.50 crore was achieved in the 4th year, it said. In the last financial year, almost 70 lakh subscribers were enrolled under the scheme, according to the PFRDA.

The PFRDA is the nodal agency that administers the pension scheme alongside the National Pension System (NPS) that mainly caters to those employed with the government and the organised sector. With an objective of delivering old-age income security particularly to the workers in the unorganised sector and the government providing guarantee of minimum pension after 60 years of age, the APY is an unequivocal relevant scheme for addressing the challenges of rapidly increasing aging population of India, the PFRDA said.

It said the scheme has been implemented comprehensively across the country covering all states and union territories with male to female subscription ratio of 57:43, it said. "This feat of bringing in the most vulnerable sections of the society under the coverage of pension was possible only with the untiring efforts of public and private banks, regional rural banks, payments banks, small finance banks, the Department of Posts and the support extended by the state level Bbnkers' committees," said Supratim Bandyopadhyay, chairman, PFRDA.

The APY can be subscribed by any Indian citizen in the age group of 18-40 years having a bank account. The scheme offers three distinctive benefits. It gives a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 on attaining 60 years of age. Secondly, the PFRDA said the amount of pension is guaranteed for lifetime to spouse on death of the subscriber and lastly, in the event of death of both the subscriber and the spouse, entire pension corpus is paid to the nominee.

"Going forward, we have a humongous task of increasing the pension coverage as only 5 per cent of the eligible population has been covered under APY till date and recognising the social importance of this scheme, we continuously undertake proactive initiatives for achieving exponential growth and addressing unexpected scenarios...," Bandyopadhyay said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nippon Foundation decides to donate for coronavirus crisis

Amid coronavirus crisis, the collapse of the medical system is a big problem. In such a scenario, Japans The Nippon Foundation has declared to prepare huge temporary medical treatment facility, which will be built-in Museum of Maritime and ...

Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 2115 hours SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir wants BCCI to play statesman says India should tour Australia Mumbai, May 11 PTI Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the BCCI should behave like a statesm...

WB Doctors' Forum writes to Chief Secy, express concern over health workers testing COVID-19 positive

The West Bengal Doctors Forum on Monday wrote to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha expressing concern regarding healthcare workers testing positive in large numbers in the state and said that all in-patient department patients IPD need to be tes...

Barring containment zones, economic activities should resume in Delhi: Kejriwal at PM-CMs meet

Barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020