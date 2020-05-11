Left Menu
Development News Edition

With longer shifts, fewer workers can run factory operations; infection risks will be lower: HUL

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:55 IST
With longer shifts, fewer workers can run factory operations; infection risks will be lower: HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta on Monday supported states for increasing shift times in factories to 12 hours a day, saying the move will help in restricting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also added that aspects like social security and sufficient rest to the factory workers are essential.

Taking cue from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, a slew of states have announced temporary changes in factory laws to allow for longer shift times with mandatory higher wages, but the same have come under some criticism from workers' unions. "One has to understand that you will be able to handle the factories with far fewer workers and the risk of infection would go down significantly," Mehta, the chairman and managing director of HUL, said during an online interaction organised by Samhita Social Ventures and IDFC Institute this evening.

He said social distancing can be practised in the best way if fewer workers man the factories, hinting that such a move will help take care of concerns related to spread of the virus infections. "There is an inherent benefit that instead of 100 workers, you could be working with 2/3rds (the workers) and reduce the risk of infection, that is where the benefit of the 12 hour shift comes in," he said.

Mehta also said that such moves should be accompanied with paying of higher wages by the companies, proper rest and also social security measures.  It can be noted that the trade unions have been terming the 12 hours shift or 72-hour weeks as a "dangerous trend" saying the four extra hours per day will have an adverse impact on the workers' health and are pitching for relaxations.  Meanwhile, Mehta said HUL has had a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the impact of the pandemic which includes taking care of all the 2.5 lakh employees and stakeholders, keeping the supply chains functional and supplementing the government efforts of relief and having a sustainable business model. He also commended the government for acting decisively in time for saving lives, but seemed to be pitching for more relief measures which will up the consumer and also industry's confidence.  The small businesses need to be protected, he said, adding that the measures can include guaranteeing loans, subsidising wages and interest subventions, which will ensure that the economy keeps going.  He also said that direct transfers are necessary to ensure that the 20 per cent of the people who have come out of poverty in the last decades do not slip back into the bottom of the pyramid.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault

The public prosecutors office in Paris said Monday that it has opened a preliminary investigation of a sexual assault accusation against 94-year-old former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing. The probe involves a German journalists al...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire.The Uni...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

Mumbai, May 11 PTIMore than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaki...

Congo president's chief of staff denies graft charges as trial begins

The chief of staff to Democratic Republic of Congos president denied all wrongdoing on Monday as his trial on charges of embezzling more than 50 million in public funds opened live on national television.Vital Kamerhe, who appeared at a two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020