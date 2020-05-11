Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal allows bidi factories to resume operation with 50pc workforce

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:59 IST
Bengal allows bidi factories to resume operation with 50pc workforce

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed bidi factories to resume operation with 50 per cent workforce during the ongoing lockdown while strictly adhering to social distancing and health safety norms. The labourers, involved with the industry, have been facing hardship and completely depending on the public distribution system after the bidi manufacturing units were closed due to the nationwide lockdown.

Around 20 lakh people are directly or indirectly associated with the bidi industry in the state, largely concentrated in Murshidabad district. "It is a good move that the government has allowed bidi factories to reopen but unless public transport and train services resume, we will not able to operate properly," Sona Bidi factory owner Prasanta Mandal said from Murshidabad's Azimgunj.

He wondered how the workers and traders will reach Dhuliyan, a hub of bidi manufacturers in the district with more than 1,000 units, without resumption of local transport. Hundreds of women, who are involved in rolling bidis from home, get raw materials and send their products through aggregators.

"Availability of transport is important for the supply chain of the industry," he said, adding that liquidity is also an issue for factories due to the prolonged lockdown. Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), a non-profit organisation representing farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, on Monday urged the Centre to save their livelihoods in the COVID-19 crisis.

The organisation said demand for the crop has been sluggish due to declining volumes of cigarettes and other tobacco products due to the lockdown. Nearly, 130 million kg of flue cured tobacco worth over Rs 1,700 crore is available for sale and the auctions of the crop are moving at a snarl pace, causing quality loss.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault

The public prosecutors office in Paris said Monday that it has opened a preliminary investigation of a sexual assault accusation against 94-year-old former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing. The probe involves a German journalists al...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire.The Uni...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

Mumbai, May 11 PTIMore than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaki...

Congo president's chief of staff denies graft charges as trial begins

The chief of staff to Democratic Republic of Congos president denied all wrongdoing on Monday as his trial on charges of embezzling more than 50 million in public funds opened live on national television.Vital Kamerhe, who appeared at a two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020