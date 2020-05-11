Left Menu
Over 1.5K industrial units, 230 construction projects get nod to resume work in Noida, Gr Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:18 IST
Over 1,500 industrial units and 230 construction projects across Noida and Greater Noida have been granted permission to resume work while adhering to guidelines of coronavirus-induced lockdown so far, officials said on Monday. The resumption of work in these industrial units and construction sites will collectively generate work for over 1.10 lakh workers, the officials said.

The development is in compliance with an Uttar Pradesh government order that allowed reopening of industries and resumption of construction work which were closed due to the pandemic which has so far claimed 80 lives in the state. "Around 1,150 eligible industrial units have been allowed to operate with around 65,000 workers. Approval has also been granted to 24 group housing projects, 64 industrial/commercial construction works with 7,000 workers and another 40 construction projects of the Authority which will have work for 1,000 labourers," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

The Greater Noida Authority said it received 1,296 applications from industrial units till 5 pm on Monday and 387 of them got the nod to reopen. "While 387 have been allowed permission to resume work, 909 others did not meet the requirements vis a vis the guidelines issued by the state government and so were rejected permission," it said in a statement.

These industrial units will have work for 24,647 workers, the authority said. "Also, 105 real estate projects had applied for permission to resume construction work and all of them have been given the nod to restart work at their sites. This would have work for another 14,032 workers and labourers," it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded 224 positive cases of coronavirus including two deaths till Monday evening, according to official figures..

