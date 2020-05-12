Left Menu
Development News Edition

WEL Networks and Waipa agree to sell shares in UFF Holdings

First State Investments (FSI) has agreed to purchase WEL’s 85% majority shareholding and Waipa’s 15% shareholding for $854 million of which a consideration of $200 million payable to WEL is deferred for 18 months from completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-05-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 08:29 IST
WEL Networks and Waipa agree to sell shares in UFF Holdings
Following their successful 2016 investment in First Gas, FSI is delighted to add another important network business to their investment portfolio in New Zealand, FSI Infrastructure Investments Director Gavin Kerr says. Image Credit: storyblocks

Electricity distributors WEL Networks Limited (WEL) and Waipa Networks Limited (Waipa) have agreed to sell their shares in UFF Holdings Limited, the holding company for Hamilton-based fibre business Ultrafast Fibre Limited (UFF).

First State Investments (FSI) has agreed to purchase WEL's 85% majority shareholding and Waipa's 15% shareholding for $854 million of which a consideration of $200 million payable to WEL is deferred for 18 months from completion. The $200 million deferred payment is supported by obligations enforceable against the Purchaser.

WEL Group Chairman Rob Campbell says: "The UFF sale enables WEL Networks to strengthen the core electricity business balance sheet, allowing us to pursue new opportunities and invest in innovative energy solutions in accordance with our business strategy. The investment in fibre has both delivered valuable infrastructure to our communities and proved a very successful investment for WEL."

Following their successful 2016 investment in First Gas, FSI is delighted to add another important network business to their investment portfolio in New Zealand, FSI Infrastructure Investments Director Gavin Kerr says.

"We look forward to supporting the strong fibre uptake the business has achieved in New Zealand's highest growth region and continuing to provide high-quality fibre infrastructure services to the community. The business will remain headquartered in Hamilton and we will be working with the existing management team who have done a great job building the network from the beginning of the fibre network rollout in New Zealand under supervision of Crown Infrastructure Partners."

WEL Energy Trust Chairman Mark Ingle says the sale places WEL in a strong position to explore new technologies and take new opportunities in the provision of clean, innovative and affordable electricity to the Waikato Region; a position the Trust is proud to have supported the Company to achieve.

"This is a great opportunity for our Waikato community. We'd like to congratulate the WEL and Waipa teams on their 10-year fibre investment journey. The Trust acknowledges the WEL Board and Executives who grasped the UFF opportunity, then built and delivered the world-class fibre network UFF now operates, and those who have now enabled the realisation of that investment's financial success."

Ultrafast Fibre CEO John Hanna welcomed FSI's investment and involvement in the business.

"We are very pleased to have a highly experienced, long-term investment partner on board. There's never been a better or bigger time for fibre and we look forward to the ongoing support from our new investors as we continue to explore new opportunities and develop exciting new products for internet users around the North Island," he says.

Established in 2010, Ultrafast Fibre owns and operates the fibre network in the urban areas of Hamilton, Tauranga, Whanganui, New Plymouth, Tokoroa, Hawera, Cambridge and Te Awamutu, providing access to ultra-fast broadband for more than 237,000 premises.

The transaction is subject to Overseas Investment Act consent and change of control approvals.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Panama to start reopening economy as coronavirus infection rates fall

Panama announced plans on Monday to begin a phased reopening this week of its economy, including e-commerce, mechanical workshops and fishing, after slowing the spread of coronavirus infections. The reopening will take place in six phases f...

Soccer-Newcastle's Rose slams plans to restart Premier League amid pandemic

The Premier League should not restart the season until the number of new novel coronavirus cases has dropped significantly as lives are at risk, Newcastle United defender Danny Rose said on Monday. Premier League clubs have been in discussi...

Stricker names Love, Zach Johnson to US Ryder Cup staff

US 2020 Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker named Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as vice captains for the American golf squad set to face trophy-holders Europe in September. The biennial team showdown remains set for September 25-27 at Whistl...

Pregnant Karnataka nurse continues to serve at hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak

Roopa Praveen Rao, an expectant mother and a nurse at a hospital in Shivamoggas Karnataka, has chosen to continue to serve the patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Rao who hails from Gajanuru village is nine months pregnant and works ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020