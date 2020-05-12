Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:51 IST
ONE CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

Xiaomi, Intel, HP, and Logitech to sponsor innovative new content stacks including esports and ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’12 May 2020 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), today announced new strategic partnerships including Xiaomi, Intel, HP and Logitech. These revenue partnerships will leverage multiple ONE content stacks and platforms, including ONE Championship’s martial arts and esports businesses, as well as ONE Studios. Commitments span martial arts and esports platforms in 2020 and will also include The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “The announcement of these partnerships is a testament to our team’s exceptional work alongside global brands to solve their marketing and business needs. We believe that by harnessing the power and reach of our content stacks and platforms, brands can benefit from engaging with our millions of fans across the globe.” Shou Zi Chew, President of International, Xiaomi, stated: “As Xiaomi continues to grow its presence globally, we are thrilled at this opportunity to partner with ONE Championship - a world-class sports property. This major initiative will provide a valuable platform to cross-pollinate the fanbase of ONE Championship with Mi Fans around the world. Through this, we can work in tandem to grow a shared passion for Xiaomi’s amazing products and sports, further ignite dreams, inspire nations, and change the world through real-life superheroes.”For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit https://www.onefc.com/about-us/, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar clings to gains on fears of new COVID-19 cases, US-Sino tensions

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday on growing fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections and after the Federal Reserve played down the likelihood of negative interest rates, boosting the currencys yield attraction. U.S. Fed ...

Denmark increases testing, contact tracing to prevent second coronavirus wave

Denmark will significantly increase testing for COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday. If the spread reignites, we need to know in ti...

HC asks police not to take coercive measures against DMC chief in sedition case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take coercive measures against Delhi Minorities Commission DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan till June 22 in a sedition case, his lawyer said. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted hea...

2 migrants who returned from Gujarat test positive for coronavirus in UP’s Hardoi

Two migrant workers who recently returned from Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday. They said the two are aged 35 and 20, and arrived here on May 9 in a private vehicle from Gujarat, where they worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020