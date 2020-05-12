Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 and the true cost of wildlife exploitation

Wildlife trade has become big business and the subsequent exploitation of wild animals puts our health, economies and biodiversity at risk, says World Animal Protection as they launch a campaign today targeting G20 leaders to support a permanent wildlife trade ban to protect wildlife and prevent future zoonotic pandemics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:53 IST
COVID-19 and the true cost of wildlife exploitation
Pangolins are one such species that is widely traded in India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wildlife trade has become big business and the subsequent exploitation of wild animals puts our health, economies and biodiversity at risk, says World Animal Protection as they launch a campaign today targeting G20 leaders to support a permanent wildlife trade ban to protect wildlife and prevent future zoonotic pandemics. As part of the campaign, international animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection is asking the Prime Minister of India, who will represent the country at the G20 summit, to support the call for a global ban on wildlife trade forever.

Covid-19 is one of the worst pandemics of animal origin that we have faced in a century. But the charity believes it won't be the last, unless we urgently ban all commercial trade of wild animals globally. Businesses are placing profit, estimated between USD 7-23 billion a year, over the health and welfare of both people and animals. The multi-billion-dollar trade in wild animals takes animals from their natural environments or commercially farms them, exposing them to stress and cruelty creating a hotbed for disease. As we have seen with COVID-19, these diseases can then be transferred to humans.

The main reason for the industrial scale commodification of wildlife is public demand for wild animals as food, traditional medicine, exotic pets, entertainment and fashion accessories. World Animal Protection has been campaigning for many years to shift social attitudes and change industry practice to stop the exploitation of wild animals for the following uses:

Traditional Asian Medicine (TAM) The demand for traditional medicine has devastating consequences for many species of wildlife traded globally, including bears that are poached and farmed for their bile.

The cruelty and poor conditions these bears suffer on farms leaves them susceptible to diseases which can then be transferred to people in close proximity. This risk to public health from the intensive farming of bears, and many other wildlife species, can be eradicated with a comprehensive wildlife trade ban. TAM has an estimated value of USD 60 billion a year, and thought to account for nearly 30 per cent of China's pharmaceutical revenue.

Exotic pets Each year, millions of wild animals are captured from their natural habitats and bred in cruel captive conditions to be traded around the world as pets. Snakes, parrots, iguanas, lizards, tortoises, and even otters - these are just some of the wildlife species suffering as pets around the world.

Wild animals in the tourist industry The growth of global tourism has driven the trade of tens of thousands of wild animals to be used for entertainment where they are being beaten, chained and abused.

The animals caught up in this cruel industry have often been legally traded or captive bred and spend many hours a day in close proximity to humans, increasing the potential spread of zoonoses. "Cruel multi-billion-dollar businesses have been exploiting wild animals on an industrial global scale and we are now all seeing the true cost of that. This pandemic isn't just about wild animals being sold for food. It's much bigger than that, it's about greed and the commodification of wild animals at every level. If we learn anything from this situation, it is that we need to leave wild animals where they belong, in the wild. We all have a responsibility to make a shift in our behaviour and attitudes towards animals that could save the lives of millions of people, animals and our economies. Some measures are being taken at national level, but there is a need for a coordinated global action. We urgently need to persuade the G20 to take steps towards implementing a global wildlife ban to protect us from future pandemics," said Steve McIvor, CEO at World Animal Protection.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has been a vocal advocate of wildlife conservation and has repeatedly called for compassion towards animals. In this address to the nation after announcing the lockdown, the Prime Minister had urged all citizens to care for animals around them.

"The need for a global ban on wildlife trade is urgent and extremely important. What we are witnessing with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is the result of human exploiting wild animals for their gains. This must stop now. The Prime Minister of India understands the importance of wildlife preservation and has supported animal welfare issues in the past. Now as he prepares to represent India at the G20 summit, we appeal to Narendra Modi to give his support to the call for an end to wildlife trade forever," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection India. World Animal Protection has a strong track record of supporting local communities to transition away from incomes based on wildlife cruelty.

It's urgent that we come together now to implement to a comprehensive wildlife trade ban to eliminate the threats of future pandemics to our health and economies. Join us and ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the call for an end to global trade of wild animals. www.worldanimalprotection.org.in/end-global-wildlife-trade-forever

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar clings to gains on fears of new COVID-19 cases, US-Sino tensions

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday on growing fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections and after the Federal Reserve played down the likelihood of negative interest rates, boosting the currencys yield attraction. U.S. Fed ...

Denmark increases testing, contact tracing to prevent second coronavirus wave

Denmark will significantly increase testing for COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday. If the spread reignites, we need to know in ti...

HC asks police not to take coercive measures against DMC chief in sedition case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take coercive measures against Delhi Minorities Commission DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan till June 22 in a sedition case, his lawyer said. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted hea...

2 migrants who returned from Gujarat test positive for coronavirus in UP’s Hardoi

Two migrant workers who recently returned from Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday. They said the two are aged 35 and 20, and arrived here on May 9 in a private vehicle from Gujarat, where they worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020