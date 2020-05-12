Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instances of cloned ATM cards in Delhi; affected customers to get refund: SBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:37 IST
Instances of cloned ATM cards in Delhi; affected customers to get refund: SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said instances of use of cloned ATM cards have been reported from the national capital and refund will be processed for the affected customers

All suspicious transactions should be reported to the home branch, the lender said. "Cases of using cloned #ATMCards have been reported in Delhi. There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure," it said in a tweet

As a caution and safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals, cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN, memorize the security transaction number rather than writing it down on the card or anywhere else. SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction related SMS. Among others, it has also asked customers not to share their PIN with anybody, not to allow anyone inside the ATM while taking out money as well as not to respond to any e-mail, SMS etc asking for their confidential data.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

RPF ready for resumption of passenger train services, says DG Arun Kumar

The Railway Protection Force RPF is ready with all security measures for helping those who are travelling on the passenger trains from Tuesday onwards. RPFs Director-General DG, Arun Kumar, speaking exclusively to ANI said that the force is...

Over $62 million in tax refunds paid to businesses

Millions of dollars in cash support has begun flowing to businesses through the largest tax refund package in modern New Zealand history.Revenue Minister Stuart Nash says the first week of operation of the 3 billion loss carry-back scheme h...

SC seeks CBI response on bail plea of UP politician D P Yadav

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the CBI on a bail plea of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, convicted and serving life sentence in a murder case of a lawmaker. Yadav, currently lodged in Dehrudun jail, has s...

Risk management, to HR dynamics: Lessons from COVID-19 to take centre stage at B-schools

The lessons learnt from COVID-19 pandemic and long term consequences of the disruption caused by the lockdown, are set to take centre stage at premiere business schools in the country with many of them already gearing up to introduce them i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020