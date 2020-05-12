Ryanair plans to replace Lauda's Airbus jets with Boeing - O'Leary

Ryanair plans to cancel all Airbus deliveries of Airbus jets planned for its subsidiary Lauda, and expects to replace them with ones from Boeing, its chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

"We have aircraft that are due to be delivered over the next 12 months and we will cancel almost all of those deliveries," which are from leasing companies, O'Leary told Reuters in an interview.

"I think Lauda will have a fleet of about 30 Airbus aircraft - we would probably replace those Airbus with Boeing over the next couple of years," he said, on condition that Ryanair reach "an acceptable outcome" in talks with Boeing over compensation for delays to deliveries of the 737 MAX.