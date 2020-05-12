Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling recovers slightly but outlook remains bleak for UK

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:35 IST
Sterling recovers slightly but outlook remains bleak for UK

The pound steadied somewhat on Tuesday after losses prompted by confusion over the government's plans to ease its lockdown measures even as Britain's COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

At 1130 GMT, the government is expected to announce changes to its employee furlough programme, which is paying the wages of more than six million workers at businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The government is also expected to advise on how to make workplaces safer as businesses start to return to work.

But these measures are not expected to move the pound, which is the worst performing of G10 currencies so far this month, held down by concerns about the British government's handling of the crisis. Official data published on Tuesday showed Britain's death toll from COVID-19 topped 38,000 as of early May, having overtaken Italy as the worst affected country in Europe.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said international investors were likely to have been deterred by the British government's slowness to carry out COVID-19 testing, provide protective equipment and, more recently, lay out clear plans for easing the lockdown. "From a political point of view in the UK, there really hasn't been anything particularly positive and the criticism of the government is just highlighting a government which appears to be badly organised," she said.

Versus the dollar, the pound extended Monday's falls in early London trading before recovering somewhat, last at $1.2347, up around 0.1% since New York's close.. Against the euro, which had strengthened overnight, the pound was last down slightly at 87.695 pence.

"STAY ALERT" On Sunday, the government changed its advice about the lockdown, with a televised speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then a 51-page document on Monday detailing the plans, followed by a series of sector-by-sector documents for employers and workers.

A wide range of critics, however, said the details were nebulous and did not help people to know whether they should go back to work, how they would get there and how they could stay safe in the workplace. The leaders of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland made clear they did not share Johnson's approach and rejected his new core message, "stay alert", instead sticking to the previous "stay at home" slogan.

The market has turned increasingly short on the pound over the last 10 weeks, as the economic fallout from coronavirus - likely to be the worst recession in 300 years - is compounded by the risk of leaving the European Union without a deal at the end of the year. Commerzbank FX strategist Thu Lan Nguyen said the government's struggle to get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic did not bode well for its handling of trade talks with the EU, and advised clients to be cautious on sterling.

Britain and the European Union started their penultimate scheduled round of trade talks via teleconferencing on Monday, having made little progress on any major sticking points. Rabobank's Foley said investors becoming more alert to the looming risks of Britain failing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU could be another reason for the pound trading at levels largely unseen since late-2016.

"There's got to be a very significant risk that, on top of the worst recession for three centuries, you're going to have confusion potentially at the border (in January 2021)," Foley said. "The UK government desperately needs some positive headlines," she added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Guj HC declares BJP minister Chudasama's election as void

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasamas election in 2017 as void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation. Justice Paresh Upadhyay cancelled Chudasamas election in an order passed on an pet...

Streaming platform Twitch offers digital gift cards

Twitch has recently announced that it is offering digital gift cards to US residents to buy items on the live streaming platform. The new digital gift cards can be used for many purposes, including buying subscriptions to channels and payin...

US donates 1,000 ventilators to South Africa

The US government has donated 1,000 ventilators to South Africa to help the country respond to COVID-19. South Africa has the most confirmed cases of the disease in Africa with more than 10,600, including 206 deaths.The new ventilators are ...

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams endorses Biden for U.S. president

Former Georgia state minority leader Stacey Abrams, a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for U.S. president on Tuesday, citing his stance on climate chance, economic recovery and voting rights...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020