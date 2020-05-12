Mumbai: Special train with 1107 passengers leaves for Delhi

A special train with 1107 passengers on Tuesday left for Delhi from Mumbai Central station, officials said. This is the first train to leave Mumbai after Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the officials said.

The officials lauded the passengers for their "socially responsible" behaviour, as they maintained the mandatory safe distance while boarding. Railway personnel made special arrangements for the passengers, including marking squares in and out of the station so that passengers could move forward in an orderly manner.

The railways regulated passengers even before the entry to the station. Passengers were asked if they had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and most of them answered in the affirmative, the officials said..