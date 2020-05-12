Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Special train with 1107 passengers leaves for Delhi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:06 IST
Mumbai: Special train with 1107 passengers leaves for Delhi

A special train with 1107 passengers on Tuesday left for Delhi from Mumbai Central station, officials said. This is the first train to leave Mumbai after Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the officials said.

The officials lauded the passengers for their "socially responsible" behaviour, as they maintained the mandatory safe distance while boarding. Railway personnel made special arrangements for the passengers, including marking squares in and out of the station so that passengers could move forward in an orderly manner.

The railways regulated passengers even before the entry to the station. Passengers were asked if they had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and most of them answered in the affirmative, the officials said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Red zones in WB to be divided into 3 categories: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the red zones in the state will be broken into three categories but added that no changes will be imposed on containment zones. Banerjee also said that more relaxations will be...

Virus pushed German economic output down by up to 25% for several weeks - KfW

German economic output probably declined by around 20-25 for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the KfW state development bank said on Tuesday, adding that activity likely reached its trough in April if a second wave is avoided....

Singapore eases some coronavirus restrictions

Singapore on Tuesday allowed some businesses to reopen, as the country took its first steps towards resuming the economic activity following the coronavirus outbreak, despite a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases among foreign workers sta...

Pak reconstitutes commission to protect rights of minorities

The Pakistan government has reconstituted a commission to protect the rights of minorities, including the Hindus, and promote inter-religious harmony in the country, days after a human rights report revealed that they continued to face forc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020