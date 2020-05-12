Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:22 IST
Dhanvarsha Offer This May on KhelPlay Rummy

MUMBAI, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KhelPlay Rummy will infuse life into May with the Dhanvarsha Offer. This offer is for all the online rummy enthusiasts, the heart of the offer being - Play More to Win Real Cash. The overall prize for this offer is Rs. 2,50,000, all of which is withdrawable. This offer will run throughout May, where the highest wagerer in the respective category gets the 1st Prize.

The three categories are based on the amount wagered over the month of May. The first category is where the wagering amount should be more than Rs. 20 Lacs. In this category, there will be only one winner who will take away the prize of Rs.1 Lac. In the second category, the wagering amount must be between Rs. 5 Lacs to Rs. 20 Lacs. There will be five winners in this category; the first-ranked player will win Rs. 50,000, the second-ranked player will win Rs. 30,000, the third-ranked player will win Rs. 20,000, and the fourth-ranked and fifth-ranked player will win Rs. 15,000 each. In the third and last category, the wagering amount must be between Rs. 1 Lac to Rs. 5 Lacs. This category will also have five winners; the first-ranked player will win Rs. 7,500, the second-ranked player will win Rs. 5,000, and the third, fourth and fifth-ranked players will win Rs. 2,500 each. The amount being withdrawable, the winner can take the cash and use it as he/she wants. The offer is valid only for first-time deposits in May. The minimum wagering amount to qualify for this offer is Rs. 1 Lac.

This is a great opportunity for all online rummy players to make use of their leisure time and win withdrawable cash by using their Rummy Skills. With withdrawable Rs. 2,50,000 on offer, no rummy player will want to hold back. As is the case always, online rummy players are going to have an array of tournaments and offers throughout the month on KhelPlay Rummy. Rummy players can have a look at KhelPlay Rummy's Promotions page for detailed information on these offers and their terms & conditions by using the following link - https://www.khelplayrummy.com/promotions. About Khel Group Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high level skill based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its Players every possible format of Indian Rummy games like 10 Cards Rummy, 13 Cards Rummy, 21 Cards Rummy and 27 Cards Rummy. Along with Rummy, they are now all set to rule the field of Fantasy Cricket. Website: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KhelplayRummy/ To Register, please visit: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/promotions Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718230/KhelPlay_Rummy_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

