Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train carrying 1,000-odd people leaves Ahmedabad for Delhi

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:41 IST
Train carrying 1,000-odd people leaves Ahmedabad for Delhi

A special train carrying around 1,000 passengers, most of whom were stranded in Gujarat after lockdown was announced in March, left for Delhi from the Sabarmati railway station here on Tuesday evening. Twenty-five passengers were not allowed to board as they were found to have high temperature, officials said.

The passengers, who had booked the tickets online, were screened at the main gate of the station to check if they had coronavirus symptoms. A disinfectant was also sprayed on their luggage.

While special trains for migrant workers are already plying, it had been almost 50 days since a train carrying ordinary passengers left from Ahmedabad, said officials. The fully air conditioned train will reach Delhi around 8 am on Wednesday after covering a distance of 864 kilometres, stopping at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur and Gurugram on the way.

"During the screening, 25 passengers were found to have high temperature. So we did not allow them to board the train," said Divisional Railway Manager Dipak Jha. "Some of them were accompanied by family members who did not wish to go alone, so around 40 persons with confirmed reservations did not board the train," he said.

For those who could travel on the train, it was a huge relief. "I came here from Jaipur to place order for gents' garments and never thought I will have to spend so many days in a small hotel room. I even ran out of money and there was no one in this city whom I could call for help," said Ronak Pancholi, a trader from Rajasthan.

Arun Kumar from Delhi was visiting Ahmedabad just to meet his old friend when lockdown was announced. "I had planned to stay here for only two days but got stranded. I felt I had become a burden on my friend and his family. My parents back home could not sleep well all these days. Today I am so much relieved," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG briefs Harsh Vardhan about UT administration's efforts to combat COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday briefed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing about the effective measures undertaken by the government for prevention, containment and manage...

Gurgaon village panchayat donates Rs 21 cr donation for Hry Corona Relief Fund

The village panchayat of Palra in Gurgaon district has donated Rs 21 crore for the Haryana Corona Relief Fund. A cheque for the amount was presented by Palra village sarpanch Munesh Devi to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday...

What you said today gives country and media headline: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PM's address to nation.

What you said today gives country and media headline Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PMs address to nation....

Maha CM asks district officials to make post May 17 roadmap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said district borders will not be reopened when the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is relaxed and asked district collectors to prepare a roadmap for the situation post May 17 whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020