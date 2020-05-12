Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACMA welcomes 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:09 IST
ACMA welcomes 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM Modi

Auto components manufacturers' body ACMA on Tuesday welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to overcome the impact of coronavirus pandemic, saying it will bring relief to many stressed sectors. The announcement of the economic package is indeed very welcome and is the need of the hour, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Deepak Jain said in a statement.

"This will bring much needed relief to several stressed sectors and industries, especially the MSMEs," he added. Stating that a significant proportion of the industries in the auto components sector are MSMEs, Jain said, "ACMA is committed to making the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Vision of self reliance through localisation, global competitiveness, vibrant local manufacturing and a robust local supply chain a reality." Reforms in land, labour, liquidity and laws are critical to make India a driver of global economy, Jain said.

In his address to the nation, prime minister said the special economic package will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore, which is nearly 10 per cent of GDP. It is for "labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including investments from four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant, former NBA All-Sta...

Railways should quarantine people from Delhi, TN tells Centre

The Railways should quarantine those coming to Tamil Nadu by train from Delhi and they will be tested for coronavirus on their arrival, the state government said here on Tuesday. Following Chief Minister K Palaniswamis request to Prime Mini...

Odisha COVID-19 count rises to 437 with 23 new cases, 31 recover

Twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437, while 31 others recovered from the highly infectious disease, a health department official said. The 23 fresh cases were reporte...

Colombia says over 52,000 Venezuelans return home, cites lockdown

More than 52,000 Venezuelans have voluntarily returned to their country from Colombia during the coronavirus lockdown, Colombias migration agency said on Tuesday. Colombia is the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing economic crisis and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020