Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways should quarantine people from Delhi, TN tells Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:09 IST
Railways should quarantine people from Delhi, TN tells Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways should quarantine those coming to Tamil Nadu by train from Delhi and they will be tested for coronavirus on their arrival, the state government said here on Tuesday. Following Chief Minister K Palaniswami's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard,, the Centre has said that but for two trains already announced on May 14 and 16 -for which bookings are over- no other service to the State will be operated, an official release here said.

In a virtual meet on Monday, Palaniswami, citing increasing coronavirus cases, had urged Modi that trains to and from Tamil Nadu must not be run till May 31. On their arrival from the national capital, the railway authorities should make arrangements to house passengers in isolation facilities, Palaniswami told Union Home and Railway Ministers in a letter.

The State government will collect samples from passengers and put them to real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing a day or two, the release quoted Palaniswami as telling the Centre. As over 1,000 passengers are expected to arrive, it was not possible to test all of them at one go, Palaniswami apprised the Union government.

The Railways had announced trains on May 14 and 16 to Chennai from Delhi and vice versa, the release added. While those who test positive on arrival from Delhi will be admitted to hospitals, others shall be housed in separate facilities, Palaniswamiinformed the Centre.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

JK launches web portal, helpline to facilitate movement of stranded people

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a web portal to help its residents stranded in other parts of the country due to the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official spokesman said. The portal jkmonitoring.nic.in gives upda...

US choir outbreak called 'superspreader event' in report

Disease trackers are calling a choir practice in Washington state a superspreader event that illustrates how easily the coronavirus can pass from person to person. The act of singing itself may have spread the virus in the air and onto surf...

Soccer-Portuguese top-flight to resume on June 4

Portugals top-flight soccer division will restart on June 4 after being halted since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the leagues organising body said in a statement on Tuesday.The government had initially given May 30 as the date for ac...

Singer Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus conspiracy rant

Canadian singer Bryan Adams apologized on Tuesday for a social media post in which he blamed bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards for the novel coronavirus.Adams, who first became a global star in 1984 with hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020