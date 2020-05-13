Left Menu
Anunta wins VMware 2020 Regional Partner of the Year Award

Anunta announced that it has received the Regional Partner of the Year Award for the Services Excellence category.

Updated: 13-05-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:00 IST
Anunta. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anunta announced that it has received the Regional Partner of the Year Award for the Services Excellence category. Anunta was recognized by VMware for its demonstrable achievements using their skills and services capabilities, including consulting, managed and subscription services, to help customers maximize the value received from their VMware investments.

"I am honored to recognize this year's VMware Global Partner of the Year Award winners, which includes an exceptional group of innovative partners," said Uma Thana Balsingam, Vice President, APJ Partner Business, VMware. "VMware is proud to see Anunta honored in the Services Excellence category, and we are thrilled to see their continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes," added Uma.

"We are honored to be the regional winner of the VMware Partner of the Year Award 2020 for Service Excellence. I thank our customers for their continued trust in our solutions and delivery capabilities and VMware for recognizing Anunta as a partner they can trust," noted Ananda Mukerji, Chairman, Anunta Tech. "This is a recognition for Anunta's innovative solutions around workspaces for the next generation users including cloud based-desktop services," added Ananda.

"Anunta has been consistently enabling our customers by providing innovative user-centric EUC solutions for complete workplace transformation. We are extremely delighted for this recognition by VMware", stated Sivakumar Ramamurthy, Deputy Managing Director and COO, Anunta Tech. "We believe this recognition will further provide an impetus to our strong technical competency and will empower us to enable our customers in achieving tangible business outcomes," added Sivakumar.

The VMware Partner of the Year Awards includes the following: Partner Value, Partner Social Impact, Services Excellence, Digital Transformation, Cloud Platform Transformation, Partner Trailblazer, and the Global Partner for Technology Innovation Award. The program was conducted in partnership with IDC, who helped review and evaluate award submissions against the criteria for each category.

Partners were recognized for delivering growth for their customers' businesses and driving ROI, innovating and demonstrating expertise in a particular technology area, or making a positive impact on the world through VMware technologies. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

