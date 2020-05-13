Left Menu
Hetero inks licensing agreement with Gilead for manufacturing, distribution of remdesivir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:53 IST
Hetero inks licensing agreement with Gilead for manufacturing, distribution of remdesivir

Domestic pharma major Hetero on Wednesday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir, a potential therapy for COVID-19. Under this licensing deal, Hetero -- a leading global producer of anti-retroviral drugs -- will be supplying remdesivir in 127 countries, including India, subject to regulatory approvals in respective countries, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Hetero Group of Companies Chairman B Partha Saradhi Reddy said the partnership will enable access for this important drug to India and other developing countries at this crucial time. "This agreement also illustrates the significance of global collaboration and the need for coming together to fight the health crises impacting humanity.

"Hetero has developed this product in India and has already been working with the government, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for necessary studies and approvals to bring this product to treat COVID-19 patients in India," Reddy added. Remdesivir will be manufactured in the company's formulation facility in Hyderabad, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and EU, among others, the company said.

Hetero has developed the fully vertically integrated supply chain for this product complementing the 'Make in India' campaign as defined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it added..

