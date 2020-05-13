LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities in real-time. Using LinkedIn Live, companies can host virtual events by streaming live to event attendees, it said in a statement.

The integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events helps companies to host live, real-time events in a trusted environment, attract the right professional audiences, drive strong reach and engagement, and get more mileage for their events with a dedicated hub for videos of the event on their pages. In October 2019, LinkedIn launched LinkedIn Events globally and in March 2020, the platform enabled companies to create an event via their LinkedIn Pages. Today, LinkedIn launches an integrated virtual events solution with Events, Pages and Live that allows companies to build a more personalised online event experience for their audiences.

"As the business world moves from in-person conferences to virtual events, we recognise how important it is to equip our customers with tools to bring the professional community together -- online, in real-time and at scale in the safest way possible," said Ajay Datta, Head of Product in India at LinkedIn. LinkedIn data shows that 82 per cent of audiences prefer seeing live-streams from brands than regular social posts and 45 per cent of senior leaders are considering a more permanent shift to virtual events and conferences. By combining Events and Live, LinkedIn said it hopes to equip brands with a powerful product suite to host virtual events. (ANI)