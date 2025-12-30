Left Menu

Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

The U.S. State Department has authorized a potential military sale to Poland, involving 'blanket order training' and associated logistics and support services, estimated to cost $200 million, as announced by the Pentagon.

Updated: 30-12-2025 03:05 IST
The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a possible military agreement with Poland, the Pentagon announced on Monday. The deal, valued at $200 million, involves providing 'blanket order training' as well as necessary logistics and program support.

This move signifies a strengthening of military cooperation between the two allies, enabling Poland to enhance its defense capabilities through extensive training and support systems.

The transaction still awaits final approval, but once completed, it will underscore the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Poland, reflecting ongoing efforts to bolster the region's security infrastructure.

