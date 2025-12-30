Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made bold statements regarding Ukraine's geopolitical future in a recently published interview.

Lavrov asserted that Russia maintains the strategic upper hand and urged Western powers to acknowledge the territorial changes since the beginning of what Russia terms its 'Special Military Operation'.

He emphasized that any resolution must involve Ukraine renouncing NATO aspirations, adopting a neutral status, and highlighted U.S. backing for elections post-Zelenskiy's mandate.

