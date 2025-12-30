Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine
In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized Russia's strategic initiative in Ukraine, urging the West to accept territorial realities. Lavrov called for Ukraine's non-aligned status and highlighted the U.S. support for elections following President Zelenskiy's mandate expiration, ensuring no NATO presence in Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 03:10 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made bold statements regarding Ukraine's geopolitical future in a recently published interview.
Lavrov asserted that Russia maintains the strategic upper hand and urged Western powers to acknowledge the territorial changes since the beginning of what Russia terms its 'Special Military Operation'.
He emphasized that any resolution must involve Ukraine renouncing NATO aspirations, adopting a neutral status, and highlighted U.S. backing for elections post-Zelenskiy's mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets Stagger Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Shifts
Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions
U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Holiday Trading, Geopolitical Tensions
Zaporizhzhia Power Link Restored Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions
Geopolitical Tensions Overshadow 37th BNCCI Trade Fair