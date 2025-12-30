Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria
Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State, which claimed the lives of two of his close friends. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident, which officials attribute to speeding.
Updated: 30-12-2025 03:08 IST
British boxing legend Anthony Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion, was involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State, resulting in the deaths of two of his close friends.
Joshua, who sustained minor injuries, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The collision happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Nigerian authorities are investigating the accident, which preliminary findings suggest was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, leading to the vehicle losing control.
