Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

British boxing legend Anthony Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion, was involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State, resulting in the deaths of two of his close friends.

Joshua, who sustained minor injuries, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The collision happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Nigerian authorities are investigating the accident, which preliminary findings suggest was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, leading to the vehicle losing control.