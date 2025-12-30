Trump and Netanyahu Clash Over West Bank Dispute

In a recent meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed ongoing disagreements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Although Trump refrained from specifying the points of contention, he stated that both leaders are engaged in comprehensive discussions to resolve their differences.

Addressing the press post-meeting, President Trump expressed optimism in reaching a conclusion on the matter, despite not seeing eye to eye with Netanyahu on every issue related to the West Bank. This dialogue comes amid rising concerns over the impact of settler violence on the peace process.

While declining to provide a detailed message for Netanyahu, Trump underscored the importance of continued talks to achieve a satisfactory outcome for both parties involved. The ongoing situation highlights the complexities facing the leaders as they navigate the geopolitical challenges of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)