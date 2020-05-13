Left Menu
COVID-19: JK Tyre comes up with a hand sanitiser brand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:48 IST
New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries on Wednesday said it has developed a hand sanitizer as part of its efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic in the country. The product goes by the brand name 'Total Control Hand Sanitizers' which has been developed at the company's technology centre in Mysuru, Karnataka, it said.

The product has been developed as per the guidelines issued by WHO, and acquired all the necessary approvals and licenses within a record time period of eight days, JK Tyre said. "The JK Tyre hand sanitizer is our latest contribution towards ongoing relief measures of the government in countering the pandemic," JK Tyre & Industries Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

The company is producing the hand sanitizers at its Kankroli facility in Rajasthan..

