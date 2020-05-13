Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant Life Sciences shares jump 5 pc on Gilead pact for COVID-19 therapy drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:50 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences shares jump 5 pc on Gilead pact for COVID-19 therapy drug

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences on Wednesday rose 5 per cent after the company said it has entered into a pact with Gilead Sciences for an investigational drug, remdesivir which is a potential therapy for COVID-19. The scrip rallied 4.99 per cent to Rs 429.95 on the BSE, and 4.99 per cent to Rs 428.55 on the NSE.

The non-exclusive agreement, signed between Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary Jubilant Generics Ltd and Gilead, will grant the former the right to register, manufacture and sell the latter's investigational drug, remdesivir - a potential therapy for COVID-19 - in 127 countries including India, the company said in a regulatory filing. Under the pact, Jubilant will have the right to receive technology transfer of Gilead manufacturing process to scale up production to enable expedited access of the medicine to COVID-19 patients upon approvals by regulatory authorities in the respective countries.

This includes nearly all low-income and lower middle-income countries, as well as several upper- middle and high-income countries that face significant obstacles to healthcare access, it added. Commenting on the partnership, Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman and Managing Director Hari S Bhartia said that based on initial data, remdesivir shows promise to be a potential therapy for COVID-19, a pandemic creating unprecedented health and economic crisis globally.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths

Malaysia reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its cumulative total to 6,779 infections.The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 111. ...

Amazon expects to extend France warehouse closures to May 18

Amazon plans to extend until May 18 the closure of its six French warehouses, which have been closed since April 16 after court rulings ordering the U.S. e-commerce giant to restrict deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.Amazon said on...

Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16: IMD

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago around May 16, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. A low pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and ...

Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections

The Philippines health ministry on Wednesday recorded 21 more coronavirus deaths and 268 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths from the novel coronavirus have reached 772 while confirmed cases have risen to 11,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020