Tata Motors on Wednesday announced a calibrated restart of manufacturing operations for both commercial and passenger vehicles from its plants located at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand beginning last week and from Sanand in Gujarat.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:34 IST
Tata Motors restarts operations at selected plants and dealerships
The $44 billion company is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced a calibrated restart of manufacturing operations for both commercial and passenger vehicles from its plants located at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand beginning last week and from Sanand in Gujarat. Tata Motors plants in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Dharwad (Karnataka), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Pune (only for ambulance vehicle manufacturing) are in the final stage of readiness and expect to begin production over the next few days. The commencement of operations follows receipt of all necessary approvals from relevant government authorities.

"We will scale operations in a graded manner as the entire enabling ecosystem of suppliers, vendors, dealers and customers comes up to speed. We are cautiously optimistic and staying agile to cater to an evolving demand," said Guenter Butschek, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Tata Motors said it has used the lockdown time to design new ways of working, respecting the mandatory safety norms and aggressively adopting digital via rigorous sessions conducted virtually. Employees, dealers and supplier partners were oriented to this and trained on the feature-rich BS-VI offerings for effectively selling and engaging with customers.

Nearly 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles and over 400 sales outlets and 885 workshops for commercial vehicles have begun operations with a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) defining minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance while engaging with customers. Over the last few days, customers have initiated new bookings, deliveries of passenger vehicles have commenced and workshops are seeing an increasing inflow of vehicles for servicing, the company said. (ANI)

